Megan ‘Monster’ Hawkins from Netflix’s ‘Jailbirds’ arrested

ELK GROVE, Calif. – Megan “Monster” Hawkins, one of the inmates profiled in the Netflix docuseries “Jailbirds,” is back behind bars.

Hawkins was arrested Friday after police in Elk Grove, California say they got a call about some suspicious behavior at a bank on Bruceville Road. Investigators said a woman was in the branch trying to open a checking and savings account with an identification card that wasn’t in her name.

A witness recognized her as Hawkins, police said.

Hawkins left before police arrived, officials said, but she was found nearby.

Police say Hawkins drove to the bank in a car that had been reported stolen. Inside the car was a number of credit cards in different people’s names, according to investigators.

Hawkins was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, where “Jailbirds” was shot, on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of personal information and probation violation.