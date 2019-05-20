James River search continues for Chesterfield man who fell off boat

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The search continues Monday for a missing Chesterfield man last seen in the James River.

Lindsey Brown, 68, of Chesterfield, fell off his friend’s boat and into the James River near Herring Creek in Charles City on Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries.

Brown went underwater and never came up, witnesses told investigators.

Virginia Conservation Police and Charles City Sheriff Department are investigating the incident. Virginia Conservation Police and Henrico Police are searching for Brown on Monday.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

