Lebanese Food Festival is a labor of love for longtime members of Glen Allen church

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Traveling through the woods of life, you may not find a family tree with more branches. The members of St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church are bound by tradition and love for a place they call their spiritual home.

The Church in Glen Allen is made up of members who are proud of their Lebanese heritage.

“It's important to us because its part of our heart,” says Cathy Shibley George. “We can’t leave.”

Lifelong church members like Sandra Joseph Brown say the building is more than just bricks, mortar and stained glass.

“This is the foundation. This is where it all started. It's our home. It's our home,” says Sandra. “Everything we do we do with love.”

But this place of worship feeds more than just the soul.

“It's like an adrenaline rush. We’re having company. We’re having company,” says Sandra.

Every spring, members prep and stock up on all things Lebanese.

“Enormous. Enormous. The whole parish gets involved,” says Theresa Shibley.

From spinach pie to shish kebab, the Lebanese Food Festival is a massive operation where everyone pitches in.

“It’s a lot of work. I don’t know how else to tell you,” says Gloria Shulleeta Nadder.

“We literally make it with these hands,” says Sandra. “Then the week of the festival we’re here from sun up to well into the night.”

Sandra denies she’s the general, but when you welcome close to 40,000 visitors, you need strong leaders.

“By working together. By communicating. Fellowship. Praying. Eating. Dancing. Its all part of our church,” says Sandra.

A 35-year-old affair where everyone is welcome to taste the Middle East.

“We will cook. We will make dough all day long,” says Gloria.

“We’ve been so fortunate that through our festival and parents and grandparents we have a beautiful and vibrant community. That’s the church,” says Sandra.

“We love it. We’re proud of it,” says Regina Shaar Loehr. “It's family. It's community. It's home.”

If you would like to experience the 35th annual Lebanese Food Festival you two chances this weekend.

The event kicks off both Saturday and Sunday at 10am. at St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church is located at 4611 Sadler Road in Glen Allen.

