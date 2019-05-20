Golden Age Actress Connection 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Shenandoah valley-based and prolific author Mollie Cox Bryan creates poetry, essays, novels and cookbooks. Mollie made her debut on our LIVE show and discussed her latest novel “The Jean Harlow Bombshell,” a historical-thriller based around the iconic Hollywood actress who was part of her family. For more information you can visit http://molliecoxbryan.com/