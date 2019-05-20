RICHMOND, Va. - Shenandoah valley-based and prolific author Mollie Cox Bryan creates poetry, essays, novels and cookbooks. Mollie made her debut on our LIVE show and discussed her latest novel “The Jean Harlow Bombshell,” a historical-thriller based around the iconic Hollywood actress who was part of her family. For more information you can visit http://molliecoxbryan.com/
Golden Age Actress Connection
-
‘Staging is Murder’
-
Can You Change Your Life in 40 Days?
-
Local poets launch ‘Lingering in the Margins’
-
Sex, Redemption & Crime
-
“In My Chair”
-
-
Rich Garon discusses his inspirational new novel
-
Thrilling Spy Novel, “Red States”
-
Tracy Morgan stops by Mama J’s
-
James P. Baynes debuts his new novel
-
Harmonizing Serenade by REV’L Quartet
-
-
Here’s everything coming and going on Netflix in May
-
Sophia Pineda: Art Becomes Her
-
Sephora drops Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade in wake of admissions scandal