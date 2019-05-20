How to earn 4 stars from Richmond Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo

RICHMOND, Va. — The role of restaurant critic is a critical one for a city with a food scene like Richmond. While social media and websites like Yelp! have allowed diners to share their good, bad, and ugly restaurants experiences with the community, it is a city’s restaurant critic’s job to elevate that discourse.

At least that’s what new Richmond Times Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo believes. When Lo brings his diverse and well-traveled palate to a Richmond restaurant, he hopes he review goes beyond the basic “this meal was good, but this one was bad” narrative.

On this week’s Episode of Eat It, Virginia! Scott and Robey discuss Lo’s review style, which restaurants he’s already fallen in love with, and what he does when questioned by a chef after he’s serve a dish that did not work.

In addition to Justin’s interview, Scott and Robey touch on Rose in a can, the places to find soft shell crab, and what some Richmond diners are doing now that has Robey REALLY angry.

