Dinwiddie woman charged for threatening to bomb Muslim Center

PETERSBURG, Va. — A Dinwiddie woman has been arrested and charged after threatening to bomb a Muslim Center in Petersburg.

Petersburg Police received a tip on Monday alerting them of a threat to bomb a Muslim Center in the City of Petersburg.

Renee Marie Nunnally, 48 years-old from Dinwiddie County was arrested and charged with Threatening to Bomb.

Detectives were able to investigate the incident and determined that “at no time were the citizens of Petersburg, houses of worship, or Muslim Centers in any danger.”