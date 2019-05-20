RICHMOND, Va. - The inaugural Chesterfield Live! Music Festival takes place Memorial Day weekend and you’re invited! Executive Director of the Richmond Symphony David Fisk along with Teresa Bonifas, Digital and Media Relations Manager for Chesterfield County, stopped by to fill us in on the highly anticipated event. The Richmond Symphony is taking part in the Chesterfield Live! Music Festival happening Saturday, May 25th at the Chesterfield Fair Grounds. Gates open for the event at 2:30 pm. The rain date is Sunday, May 26th. For more information you can visitwww.richmondsymphony.org
