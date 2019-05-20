× Busch Gardens giving away free tickets to veterans

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is offering free admission to U.S. veterans as a way of thanking them for their service.

“We are pleased to continue our tradition of great summer memories for military families at Busch Gardens Williamsburg with the return of complimentary admission for veterans,” Kevin Lembke, president of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA, said. “As part of a strong military community, we are grateful and committed to providing special opportunities for those who serve and sacrifice for our country.”

Addition information about the limited time offer can be found here. The theme park’s offer includes tickets for not only the honored veteran, but also up to three guests. Tickets must be used between May 20 and July 15 (blockout dates include June 15, June 29, and July 13).

