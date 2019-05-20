Bus driver injured in Powhatan school bus crash

Posted 12:35 pm, May 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, May 20, 2019

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A Powhatan County school bus driver was injured in a crash Monday morning.

Virginia State Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Police say the bus was loaded with students when it struck a tree in the 3000 block of Maidens Road. No students were injured in the crash.

There is no word on the condition of the driver who may have suffered a medical emergency, according to state police.

The students were transported to another bus and taken to school.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.