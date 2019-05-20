× Bus driver injured in Powhatan school bus crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A Powhatan County school bus driver was injured in a crash Monday morning.

Virginia State Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Police say the bus was loaded with students when it struck a tree in the 3000 block of Maidens Road. No students were injured in the crash.

There is no word on the condition of the driver who may have suffered a medical emergency, according to state police.

The students were transported to another bus and taken to school.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.