Crane incident closes Broad Street near Route 288

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — An incident involving a crane has closed West Broad Street, just west of Short Pump, near Route 288, according to a preliminary report from Virginia State Police. The incident happened near the ramp onto Route 288 in Goochland County.

It was initially unclear if the toppled crane was in transport or there for on-site work.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident left power lines across Broad Street (Route 250). The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Traffic in both directions is blocked while police investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

