America’s First College in 1619

RICHMOND, Va. - Contrary to popular belief, the College of William & Mary was not the first college in Virginia. The College of Henrico was chartered in the summer of 1619. Host Bill Bevins stopped by Henricus State Park and caught up with John Pagano who filled Bill in on the history of the fateful Henrico College

‘America’s First College 1619’ presented by Henricus Historical Park is happening Saturday May 25th from 10 am until 5 pm. The event is $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 3 to 12. Henricus patrons can attend the event for FREE.

For more information on Petersburg Area Regional Tourism you can call 804-861-1666 or visit http://www.petersburgarea.org

