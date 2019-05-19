Memorial Day weekend travel: VDOT to lift lane closures starting Friday

RICHMOND, Va. – Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer travel season and that means Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is suspending most work zones and lifting most lane closures beginning at noon Friday, May 24, through noon Tuesday, May 28.

However, officials stressed that while most lane closures will be lifted, some “semi-permanent work zones” will remain in place over the holiday weekend. [Click here for a list of work zones that will remain in place.

Additionally, VDOT reminded drivers that the agency’s travel-trends map shows drivers “historically-congested times” from the past three Memorial Day holidays.

“While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help plan travel around historically busy times,” officials said.

According to the map, periods of moderate to heavy congestion will occur:

Between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday and Monday

Saturday and Sunday midday

Click here to view VDOT’s Interactive Travel-Trends Map.

In addition, congestion is expected:

I-95 south and I-64 east from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon

I-95 north and I-64 west on Monday from around noon to late in the evening

Here’s more info from VDOT on Memorial Day weekend travel:

NORTHERN VIRGINIA HIGH OCCUPANCY VEHICLE (HOV) SCHEDULE AND OTHER INFORMATION:

On Monday, May 27, HOV restrictions on I-66 and I-395 and rush hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted.

Go online to find directional schedules for the reversible 95 Express Lanes. The free 495 and 95 Express Lanes app lets drivers check real-time toll prices and live traffic updates. Once drivers are on the road, pricing and traffic updates will be available on overhead signs; updates will be available online via Twitter (@VAExpressLanes).

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes and 64 Express Lanes: HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls are lifted on Monday, May 27. The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk are free and open to all motorists outside of normal operating hours, including weekends. To learn more about the 64 Express Lanes, click here.

REAL-TIME INFORMATION TRAFFIC INFO IS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more. Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org, or by calling 511 from any phone.

To report a road problem or get answers to your transportation questions, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) around the clock.

SAFETY FIRST

Be cautious behind the wheel and remember that your actions impact yourself, your passengers and everyone else on the road. Do your part in making travel safer for everybody:

If you plan to drink, have a designated driver or use a ride service

Buckle up

Keep your eyes on the road

Take a break if you are drowsy

If you are a passenger, speak up if someone is driving distracted