🐲⚔️VDOT ‘Game of Thrones’ signs highlight safety ahead of finale: ‘Well played!’

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials teased folks on social media that drivers might see some familiar names on message board signs across the Commonwealth ahead of Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones” finale.

Two of the signs spotted by drivers featured the phrases: “EVEN JON SNOW KNOWS TO BUCKLE UP” and “ARYA SERIOUS? BUCKLE UP.”

Jon Snow and Arya Stark are two of the show’s title characters and everyone wants to know their fate.

“Well played, VaDOT,” Becca Mitchell Collins wrote.

“#JonSnow knows something about #safety 😏 @GameOfThronesVDOT,” VDOT officials replied.

“Love that @VaDOT is as excited about the #GameOfThronesFinale as everyone else!” Kristin tweeted.

“Oh my goodness,” Danielle Apolinar wrote. “My sister just sent me this from Virginia. 😂 Looks like @VaDOT is ready for #GameOfThronesFinale.”

After eight years, the world will finally discover how the record-breaking series ends Sunday night.