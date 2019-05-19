Harry and Meghan share behind-the-scenes pictures of wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared behind-the-scenes images from their big day at Windsor Castle as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The couple, who recently celebrated the birth of their son, shared a video on their Instagram account, Sussex Royal, which showcased a collection of unseen shots backed to music by the Kingdom Choir, who performed at their May 19, 2018 wedding, singing “This Little Light of Mine.”

“Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful,” wrote Meghan and Prince Harry in the Instagram post.

The clip had black-and-white images showing Prince Harry walking down a flight of stairs with his brother Prince William. There are also tender shots of Meghan being led down the aisle by Prince Charles, and her smiling and holding hands with her mother Doria Ragland.

The Palace said in the post, “Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!”

“The selected song ‘This Little Light of Mine’ was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day,” it added.

The couple’s first year of marriage has been a whirlwind. The trailblazing wedding saw a passionate Chicago preacher, a soulful gospel choir and the first black winner of a prestigious British music prize perform at the event.

Almost every piece of that star-studded ceremony at Windsor Castle — broadcast to hundreds of millions around the world — seemed to make a statement.

In a striking image, the outspoken American divorcée walked partially unescorted, followed by her 10 bridesmaids and page boys.

Harry and Meghan then moved out of a house within the grounds of Kensington Palace in London to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate — ahead of the birth of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor this May.

The Duchess of Sussex has also eased into her new roles, with her appointment as Vice President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust charity.