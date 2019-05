× Fire breaks out in Dinwiddie corn field

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A brush fire burned 4 and a half acres of dry cornfield in the Carver area of Dinwiddie around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A farmer was burning debris when the wind shifted, blowing the flames into the cornfield. The farmer said the flames appeared to reach 15 to 20 feet.

The Dinwiddie fire department was able to put the fire out in under two hours.

A bulldozer was used to help with the cleanup.