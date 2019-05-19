🐻Doorbell cam shows pup chase bear cub near UR: ‘She’s barking again’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A napping yellow lab got a rude awakening Sunday evening in the Glenbrooke Hills neighborhood just west of the University of Richmond.

The couple's doorbell cam captured a bear cub running across a front yard near River Road just before 8:30 p.m.

The yellow lab, Ms. Nellie, is sleeping outside the home's front door when the cub bounds across the yard. Seconds later Ms. Nellie raises her head -- as if doing a double take -- before sitting up, going into beast mode and bounding off after the bear.

Both disappear from the camera's view, but Ms. Nellie's barks can be heard in the backyard.

After circling the backyard, Nellie bounds back less than a minute later and returns to the front door from the opposite side of the house.

She unleashes a ferocious series of barks before her owner lets her inside. She's only in the house for a moment, before she bounds back to the front sidewalk and lets out another series of howls as if to warn the bear to stay away from her home.

"Our dog is fine," Nellie's owner said just over an hour after the ordeal. "She just now settled down."

The homeowner said animal control officials did respond to the neighborhood, but told residents that bear cubs that size of that size are not dangerous as long as they are not cornered.

Nellie's owner said additional bear sightings were reported in nearby neighborhoods via posts on the Nextdoor app.

