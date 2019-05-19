Crime Insider gets dunked at event benefiting slain trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. – Agencies across Virginia took part in the 2019 Law Enforcement and Job Fair and Charity Event in Ashland Sunday.

The event benefited the Virginia State Police Association Emergency Relief Fund in honor of Trooper Lucas Dowell, who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 4.

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett came out for the cause and volunteered as a part of the "Dunk a Cop" fundraiser.

Burkett got dunked several times, including once by a police K-9 officer.

Click here if you would like to make a contribution to the Virginia State Police Association (VSPA0 (www.vspa.org) Emergency Relief Fund (ERF).

Monetary donations can be made by check (made payable to VSPA-ERF with “Lucas Dowell" via check to the VSPA ERF at 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. Citizens can also donate through PayPal by visiting https://www.vspa.org/donate/erf.html. All donations to the VSPA-ERF are tax deductible, and 100% of the donation goes to the families. For any additional questions, please contact the VSPA at 804-320-6272.