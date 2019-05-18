Soldier suffered second-degree burns in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — The community is rallying behind a U.S. Army staff sergeant injured when her family’s Richmond home caught fire Thursday.

Firefighters were called to a home on Semmes Avenue Thursday afternoon for reports of heavy fire on the home’s second floor.

Danielle Beasley suffered smoke inhalation as well as second-degree burns to her feet, according to Saturday post on an online crowdfunding website.

“She is still receiving treatment at VCU Medical Center with no scheduled release date at this point but is expected to make a full recovery,” the post reads.

Her husband and two twin daughters were able to make it out safely out of the home, but many of their belongings were destroyed.

As a result, a Go Fund Me has been created to help the family replace some of those items and help in their plan to move to a new home next month.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.