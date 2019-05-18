Two different shots of heat and humidity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warming trend will continue over the weekend. Due to a front in the area, there will be a decent range of highs Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 70s to lower 80s near the coast, and near or above 90° across southern and southwestern Virginia.

That front will lift northward on Sunday, allowing all areas away from the coast to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This will be the first 90° temperature for Richmond in over seven months.

On average, we usually see our first 90° around May 13.

A cold front will pass late Monday and bring cooler and less humid air for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Heat and humidity will increase towards the end of the week. As of now, it looks like highs will be near or above 90° for the holiday weekend.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links