Street named in honor of longtime Swansboro resident

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fifth District Councilman Parker Agelasto took part in a street sign unveiling ceremony honoring Percy Minor Sr. in the city’s Swansboro neighborhood Saturday morning.

The corner of Bainbridge Street and West 25th Street are now named in Minor's memory.

Minor, who died in 2013, was a long-time supporter of efforts to improve his neighborhood and served as president of the Swansboro Neighborhood Civic Association.

Additionally, he attended city council meetings regularly and played a key role in expanding senior housing in the area.

After the ceremony, volunteers joined in for a community clean-up in the neighborhood.