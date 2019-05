Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2019 Shining Knight Gala Saturday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center honored those who protect and save lives in Central Virginia.

First responders, doctors and nurses who saved Hanover firefighters that suffered serious injuries in the crash that killed Lt. Brad Clark in October were among the honorees.

Proceeds from the gala will benefit injury and violence prevention programs at VCU Medical Center.

