Garage, 2 cars ‘total loss’ after West End fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a garage and the two cars inside it are a total loss after a fire broke out inside the structure Saturday evening in Henrico County’s West End.

Henrico Fire crews were called to a home in the 1500 Block Harborough Road just before 6 p.m.

When firefighters arrived five minutes later, they found a detached garage and the two cars inside “heavily involved” in the home’s backyard.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes and prevent it from spreading to the home.

No one was injured, officials said.

Crews are investigating what started the fire.

