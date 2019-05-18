Water heater sparked Colonial Heights apartment fire, crews say

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Three people are without a place to live after multiple crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex fire in Colonial Heights Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the Colonial Court apartments along Colonial Court.

Officials said they saw smoke coming from the doors and windows when they arrived.

No one was injured, but three people were displaced.

Firefighters said the fire started from the building’s water heater.

