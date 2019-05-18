Agencies host fair for potential foster families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – More than a dozen local foster care and adoption agencies came hosted a free informational fair for potential foster families as part of Foster Care Awareness Month.

There are more than 5,300 children are in the foster care system in Virginia.

The fair served as an opportunity to meet face-to-face with the representatives who work with foster children every day.

Organizers said their goal is to give families the skills they need to provide the love and support foster children need.

Click here for more information about how you could become a foster parent.