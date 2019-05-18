Fire breaks out at abandoned Northside home

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters battled a blaze at an abandoned house on Richmond’s Northside Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a house in the 3500 block of North Avenue in the Edgewood neighborhood just before 1 p.m.

Firefights said flames were shooting from the vacant home’s second floor when they arrived.

No one was inside the house when the fire broke out, but fire officials think someone may have been staying there.

There has been no word on what sparked the fire.

