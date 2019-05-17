Visit Luray Caverns

Richmond, Va - As one of the largest caverns in the world, John Shaffer (Director of Public Relations for Luray Caverns) talks to Jessica Noll about the beautiful landscape that attracts thousands of visitors each week. He breaks down what makes the Luray Caverns an unique addition to the Appalachian Mountains and tells us all about the attractions around one of the most visited natural landmarks in the U.S. For more information on the Luray Caverns, visit them at 970 US Highway 211 West in Luray, Virginia or give them a call at 540-743-6551.