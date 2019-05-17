Missing Chesterfield man who never returned home from work found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Officers have discovered the body of a missing Chesterfield man who never returned home from work earlier this week.

Police said 39-year-old Timothy V. Kitt, of the 2600 block of Mangowood Drive in Chesterfield, did not return home from work Tuesday and was reported missing Wednesday.

Officers responded Friday for a report of man found deceased in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 15700 block of Woods Edge Road.

That man, who was identified as Kitt, was found in his vehicle, police said.

"The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," Lt. Brad Conner said. "A cause of death has not yet been determined, but at this point there are no signs of foul play."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.