Richmond, Va - Author Tif Marcelo stopped by our LIVE show to talk about her fourth book, "The Key to Happily Ever After." Her new novel was released on May 14th from Gallery Books. The book follows three D.C. sisters as they struggle to take over the family wedding planning business, all while juggling their own happily ever afters and each other. She will have an book signing at the Fountain Book Store Sunday, May 19th at 12pm. For more information, visit her website at www.tifmarcelo.com.