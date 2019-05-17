Richmond, Va - Author Tif Marcelo stopped by our LIVE show to talk about her fourth book, "The Key to Happily Ever After." Her new novel was released on May 14th from Gallery Books. The book follows three D.C. sisters as they struggle to take over the family wedding planning business, all while juggling their own happily ever afters and each other. She will have an book signing at the Fountain Book Store Sunday, May 19th at 12pm. For more information, visit her website at www.tifmarcelo.com.
“The Key To Happily Ever After”
-
Waiting in the Wings
-
‘Staging is Murder’
-
Woman still burning rubber on her motorcycle at 93-years-old
-
Meet the 62-year-old Wisconsin woman powerlifting her way into record books.
-
Wendy Williams breaks silence on divorce
-
-
Hollywood legend Doris Day dead at 97
-
‘Home Alive’
-
Slay Like a Mother
-
Raising an intersex child: ‘This is your body. … There’s nothing to be ashamed of’
-
Ariana Grande shares brain scan and opens up about PTSD
-
-
Celebrate Women’s History Month with Author Emily Arnold McCully
-
Can You Change Your Life in 40 Days?
-
Gymnast who dislocated both knees now just hopes she can walk down the aisle