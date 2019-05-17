Body found along Rivanna Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found along the Rivanna Trail in Albemarle County. The man’s body was discovered Thursday, May 16, at about 8 p.m., along the Rivanna River behind Peter Jefferson Parkway near Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, according to Albemarle Police.

“The victim has not been identified at this time,” an Albemarle Police spokesperson said. “This is being investigated as a suspicious death.”

Police asked anyone who was on the Rivanna Trail Thursday to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

“There is no active threat to the community at this time,” police said.

The Rivanna Trail is a 20-mile hiking trail surrounding Charlottesville.

“It is open for hiking and jogging from dawn to dusk,” according to VisitCharlottesville.com.

