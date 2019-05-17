Henrico is becoming one of the world’s most important Internet hubs

Posted 2:14 pm, May 17, 2019, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Drawn by the allure of new possibilities – and by the promise of speed – some 500 technology and business executives from all over the world, representing a variety of industries, gathered in Sandston earlier this month.

They came to the QTS Richmond data center in the White Oak Technology Park May 7 to learn about the latest advancement in internet connectivity – and to learn more about the place that it calls home: Henrico County.

To the uninitiated, the day-long summit may have seemed no different from any other conference in any other place.

But there was no mistaking its significance to those in the room: This was a chance for Henrico County and QTS to officially announce their presence to the internet world in a way no other community on this side of the Atlantic Ocean could.

Continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.