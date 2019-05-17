× Person struck, killed by Amtrak train outside of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A person reportedly trespassing on train tracks was struck and killed by an Amtrak train outside of Richmond Friday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a person trespassing on the tracks between the crossing of Mountain Rd. and Mill Rd., 4 ½ miles north of the Richmond Station, was struck by Amtrak Northeast Regional train 66, which was traveling from Newport News to Boston.

The train was unable to stop in time and the pedestrian was struck and pronounced dead on scene, according to Henrico Police.

There were no injuries reported to the 184 passengers on board or crew members.

All tracks currently closed to traffic, and trains 93, 85 and 97 are also experiencing delays as a result of the incident.

The Amtrak Police Department is cooperating with Henrico Police and Fire to investigate the incident.

Amtrak reminds Individuals to exercise extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.

Each year, about 2,000 people are killed or injured in grade crossing and trespassing incidents nationwide.