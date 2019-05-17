Manchester High School lockdown lifted after no gun found at school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A lockdown has been lifted at Manchester High school in Chesterfield County after a report that a student may be in possession of a gun at school.

Police say the tip came from a third-party report.

After a sweep of the school, police say no gun was found and the lockdown was lifted.

“We will communicate with parents about reunification plans when building is cleared,” Chesterfield Schools tweeted.

Police are asking parents to keep clear of the area to clear the path for first responders.

Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey Katz reiterated that the threat is not credible at this time and parents should not race to the school.

No credible threat to ANYONE at Manchester High School. Dozens of officers on scene. I’m here as well. Parents, do not hurt yourself or others racing to a location where there is no credible threat. We will update with any relevant information. Follow only @CCPDVa for VALID info. — Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz (@ColJSKatz) May 17, 2019

Parents who are attempting to contact with their child are asked to go to Clover Hill Church, at 12310 Bailey Bridge Road, and not Manchester High School. Also, Baliey Bridge parents are asked to go to Clover Hill Church as well.

