Richmond, Va - Marlon Wayans comes from a family of talented actors and comedians. He has been in the entertainment industry for well over 2 decades; making his start on the 90's comedy sketch show, "In Living Color." Recently, he starred opposite Bill Murray in the upcoming Sofia Coppola film, "On The Rocs." He can be seen this August 16th starring in the new Netflix movie, "Sextuplets." He already has two sold out shows, but you can catch him at the Funny Bone for two shows: Friday, May 17th at 10pm and Saturday, May 18th at 11:45pm. For more information, visit the Funny Bone's website at
Laughing with Marlon Wayans
-
Comedian Tim Conway dead at 85
-
How a Colonial Heights gun seller plans to curb trend of straw purchases
-
Chris Rock rips Jussie Smollett at NAACP Image Awards
-
Missy Elliot gets honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music
-
Former VCU student achieves longtime goal in ‘The Book of Mormon’ at Altria Theater
-
-
Child killed in Chesterfield crash was a ‘ball of energy, a comedian’
-
Surveillance video reportedly shows Utah man faking fall during first day at work
-
Prosecutor who dropped Jussie Smollett’s charges says he believes the actor lied to the police
-
Richmond Police ‘Lip Sync Challenge’ video in the running for spot on CBS special
-
Jussie Smollett case: Everything we know so far
-
-
John Singleton, ‘Boyz n the Hood’ director and writer, hospitalized after stroke
-
Stand-up comedian Ian Cognito dies on stage
-
Program helps workers with Autism thrive on the job