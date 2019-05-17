Lockdown lifted after report of student with gun at school

Laughing with Marlon Wayans

Posted 10:51 am, May 17, 2019, by

Richmond, Va - Marlon Wayans comes from a family of talented actors and comedians. He has been in the entertainment industry for well over 2 decades; making his start on the 90's comedy sketch show, "In Living Color." Recently, he starred opposite Bill Murray in the upcoming Sofia Coppola film, "On The Rocs." He can be seen this August 16th starring in the new Netflix movie, "Sextuplets." He already has two sold out shows, but you can catch him at the Funny Bone for two shows: Friday, May 17th at 10pm and Saturday, May 18th at 11:45pm. For more information, visit the Funny Bone's website at

richmond.funnybone.com

