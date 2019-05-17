× Hardywood taps Joe Sparatta to open restaurant at West Creek brewery

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond’s most accomplished chefs is teaming up with one of Richmond’s biggest breweries.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and Heritage chef/owner Joe Sparatta plan to work together on a new restaurant at Hardywood West Creek in Goochland.

“As exciting as it was for us to dream about a restaurant at West Creek, it wasn’t until Joe came on the project that Eric [McKay] and I knew this would be a truly memorable concept and experience,” Hardywood Brewmaster and co-founder Patrick Murtaugh said. “As longtime patrons of Heritage and Southbound, we know Joe’s immense talents as a chef first-hand. We can’t wait to open this restaurant and share our concept with our guests.”

Not too many details about the project have been disclosed, other than it would open in 2020 and focus on “gourmet, fast-casual concept with seasonal

menus.”

“I’m looking forward to developing a dining concept together with Hardywood,” Sparatta added. “We will focus on bringing seasonal and locally sourced dining options to the guests of Hardywood West Creek, while maintaining a consistent level of quality that we have established with Heritage and Southbound. Eric and Patrick have built an amazing brand in Hardywood, and I’m looking forward to adding a restaurant concept that will complement their brand.”

After opening Heritage in the Fan in 2012, Sparatta and the restaurant have won numerous awards including chef and restaurant of the year. In 2014, he joined forces with acclaimed chef Lee Gregory and Matt Gottwald to open Southbound – in South Richmond.

