Honest Restaurant serves vegetarian Indian dishes in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The owner of the area’s first Jamba Juice location is bringing another new restaurant brand to Henrico.

Ritesh Brahmbhatt this summer will open Virginia’s first Honest Restaurant location in the Gold’s Gym Plaza at West Tower shopping center at 8900 W. Broad Street.

Known internationally for its vegetarian Indian cuisines, Honest will take over about 4,500 square feet of space formerly occupied by The Green Leaf Vegetarian restaurant.

