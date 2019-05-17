Friday storms will be ‘quick movers’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cluster of northwest to southeast moving storms will be possible this afternoon through this evening. These storms Friday will be quick movers, but will have the potential for hail and damaging winds.

The heat will build this weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will be limited on both days.

We’ll have a slightly better chance for a few storms on Monday.

It still appears as though a large ridge of high pressure will build into the region late next week, bringing us a hot and humid holiday weekend.