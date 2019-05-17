Care Advantage, Inc.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-based Care Advantage acquired Capital City Nurses and Coastal Home Care expanding the company’s presence into Washington DC, Maryland, and Delaware. They provide at-home healthcare and other services for patients after they are released from the hospital. Currently, there are 24 Care Advantage branches throughout Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington D.C. They are hosting a Hiring and Job Fair Saturday, May 18th from 9am – 1pm. For more information, visit their website at