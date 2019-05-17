Lockdown lifted after report of student with gun at school

Care Advantage, Inc.

Posted 10:52 am, May 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-based Care Advantage acquired Capital City Nurses and Coastal Home Care expanding the company’s presence into Washington DC, Maryland, and Delaware. They provide at-home healthcare and other services for patients after they are released from the hospital. Currently, there are 24 Care Advantage branches throughout Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Washington D.C. They are hosting a Hiring and Job Fair Saturday, May 18th from 9am – 1pm.  For more information, visit their website at

https://www.careadvantageinc.com.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CARE ADVANTAGE, INC.*}

