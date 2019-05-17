Lockdown lifted after report of student with gun at school

Bottoms Up! Tomorrow is National Whiskey Day!

Richmond, Va – Saturday, May 18th is World Whiskey Day, but today, Amanda Beckwith from a Popular Virginia Distillery came by the VTM studio to create two signature cocktails that you can serve for this weekend's festivities! For more information visit www.vadistillery.com

Virginia Julep

2 oz Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky 

4-5 ice cubes (or ¾ julep glass of crushed ice) 

1 ½ oz mint syrup* 

1 ½ oz seltzer water 

1 tsp freshly squeezed lime juice 

Mint leaves 

 

1.      Pour whisky and mint syrup into a julep cup. 

2.      Muddle in a small bunch of mint. 

3.      Top with crushed ice, seltzer water and lime juice. 

4.       Stir, garnish with a mint sprig and serve. 

 

 

Whisky Noir

2 oz Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky  

1 oz Averna Amaro 

6 drops Angostura bitters  

 

1.      Combine ingredients in mixing glass  

2.      Add ice, stir and strain into chilled coupe glass  

3.      Rim with an orange peel and garnish with a Luxardo cherry 

