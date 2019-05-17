Bottoms Up! Tomorrow is National Whiskey Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va – Saturday, May 18th is World Whiskey Day, but today, Amanda Beckwith from a Popular Virginia Distillery came by the VTM studio to create two signature cocktails that you can serve for this weekend's festivities! For more information visit www.vadistillery.com

Virginia Julep

2 oz Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky

4-5 ice cubes (or ¾ julep glass of crushed ice)

1 ½ oz mint syrup*

1 ½ oz seltzer water

1 tsp freshly squeezed lime juice

Mint leaves

1. Pour whisky and mint syrup into a julep cup.

2. Muddle in a small bunch of mint.

3. Top with crushed ice, seltzer water and lime juice.

4. Stir, garnish with a mint sprig and serve.

Whisky Noir

2 oz Port Cask Finished Virginia-Highland Whisky

1 oz Averna Amaro

6 drops Angostura bitters

1. Combine ingredients in mixing glass

2. Add ice, stir and strain into chilled coupe glass

3. Rim with an orange peel and garnish with a Luxardo cherry