A List weekend Events: RiverRock, Lebanese Food Festival, Celebrity Waiter Experience

RICHMOND, Va.– 2019 Celebrity Waiter Experience Hosted by Michael Robinson to benefit Excel to Excellence, Friday, May 17, 6:00 PM at the Quirk Hotel, 201 W. Broad Street. The Celebrity Waiter Experience is one of the hottest events in Richmond, Virginia with top celebrities from around the NFL and sports entertainment industry. In addition to a night of great food and fun with celebrity guests, the live auction will feature amazing works of art, sports memorabilia, and experience packages. Rooftop After-Party with Host Kelli Lemon and DJ Lonnie B, Friday, May 17, 10:30 pm – 1:00 am. Tickets $100.00, A portion of all ticket prices are tax-deductible.

2019 Michael Robinson Youth Football Camp Saturday, May 18, Boys & Girls ages 8-16.Event Check-in and On-site Registration: 8:30 am – 9:45 am, Camp hours: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at Varina High School (7053 Messer Rd., Henrico, VA 23231). Registration: $25.00 (Online registration ends on Wednesday at 12 pm. On-site registration at Varina High School will open at 8:30 am on Saturday morning.) Details visit http://www.exceltoexcellence.org/football-camp.html

The Ultimate Festival Experience Dominion Energy Riverrock through Sunday, May 19

From music to mud pits, bikes to beer, pups, and climbing to kayaks – it’s uniquely RVA. Rock the day and night away, watch professional athletes thrill the crowd, and maybe even get a little dirty yourself. Get more details at https://www.riverrockrva.com/experience/

35th Lebanese Food Festival May 17-19, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Maronite Catholic Church, 10am-10pm Friday and Saturday and from 10am-8pm on Sunday.

Enjoy this free family friendly festival and try some authentic Lebanese cuisine. There will be live music and entertainment, admission and parking is free. Please leave your pets at home. Rain or shine, cash Only, ATM Available, No Charge Cards. Get more details at http://www.lebanesefoodfestival.com/

Celebrate Art Museum Day 2019 at VMFA, Saturday, May 18, enjoy FREE admission to Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment as part of the celebration of Art Museum Day 2019!

Power down, unplug, and join a voyage into the visionary art of Tibetan Buddhism. The journey from clamor to clarity unfolds as you progress through a series of immersive spaces, engaging with spectacular art along the way. The exhibition offers a pause from the noise of daily living and a chance for self-reflection and discovery. Details at https://www.vmfa.museum/calendar/events/art-museum-day-2019/

7th Annual Summer Moon Music Festival Friday, May 17 at 4 and Saturday, May 18

The Center of the Universe Brewing Company is hosting its 7th annual Summer Moon Music Festival this weekend. This two-day festival features 12 local bands who will battle it out for their charity of choice, food trucks and three different draft beer stations. The annual Summer moon Music Festival is Friday, and Saturday, and is Free to attend. Children and leashed dogs are welcome. 11293 Air Park Rd, Ashland

Cowgirls for a Cure is an organization that supports cancer research and treatment. The All-Girl Rodeo event at Meadow Event Park every May that raises funds to be donated to Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Last year we donated a total of $19,000. Details visit https://sites.google.com/prod/view/cfaccowgirls/home

100th Powhatan County Fair May 17th-19th

The gates to the Powhatan County Fair will swing open for Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 at 4042 Anderson Highway, Powhatan VA just 12 miles west of route 288. The fun begins Friday at 5 pm, 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday. General Admission is just $5. Children under age 3, military personnel and Special Olympics athletes get FREE admission all weekend. Parking is also free and pets are allowed For more information, purchase unlimited ride tickets on-line, become sponsor, vendor or volunteer visit www.powhatanfair.org call (804) 598-9808 or visit our Facebook page: Powhatan County Fair and follow the fair on Twitter (twitter.com/Fairgrounds_VA )

GROWTH 2.0. “Discovering your purpose and impacting your community” Holy Rosary Young Adult Conference, Saturday, May 18th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 1PM .

GROWTH 2.0. is an all-day event being hosted by The Seeds of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a young adult ministry. The goal is to bring people from the local community together to inspire and counsel our audience on challenges they face in their daily lives. Our audience includes young adults from age 18 through 39. The event is open to all young adults of our community. Holy Rosary Catholic Church is in Church Hill, 3300 R Street, Richmond, for details call the church at 804- 222-1105 or visit http://www.hrccrichmond.org/