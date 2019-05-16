Police ID man killed in Southside homicide 

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have released the name of the man found shot to death in South Richmond Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of Floral Avenue at 11:21 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old William Reed Jr., of the 300 block of Erich Road, lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.
Reed was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
A neighbor told WTVR CBS 6 that she heard at least two gunshots before calling 911.
Police do not yet have a suspect description.
Anyone who may have a tip to share is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. D. Godwin at 804-317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
