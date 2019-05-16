Police ID man killed in Southside homicide 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have released the name of the man found shot to death in South Richmond Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot in the 1100 block of Floral Avenue at 11:21 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old William Reed Jr., of the 300 block of Erich Road, lying in the roadway with an apparent gunshot wound.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

A neighbor told WTVR CBS 6 that she heard at least two gunshots before calling 911.

Police do not yet have a suspect description.

Anyone who may have a tip to share is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. D. Godwin at 804-317-6922 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.