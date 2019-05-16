× Virginia State Parks is hiring for the summer

RICHMOND, Va. — If you love the outdoors and are seeking a job for the months between Memorial Day and Labor Day, Virginia State Parks is hiring for the summer.

From housekeepers to lifeguards to concession stand workers and contact rangers, seasonal positions are open across the state to support the millions of visitors who visit Virginia parks over the summer.

“Seasonal employees are vital to the success of our summer season,” said Virginia State Parks Director Craig Seaver. “We’re looking for people who enjoy the outdoors, who are responsible and are looking for more than a typical summer job. More than a dozen current full-time employees started as seasonal, part-time workers, so these jobs are a tremendous opportunity to begin a career.”

Many seasonal park employees spend significant time working outdoors. Employees receive job-specific and customer service training.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. DCR also has multiple full-time positions open across the state.

To learn more about employment in Virginia State Parks, visit your local park, or visit dcr.virginia.gov/jobs.