Vandalism causes $1.2 million in damage to excavator

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism of an excavator that caused more than $1 million in damages.

The vandalism was reported on Tuesday, May 14, after a construction worker reported that he found extensive damage to one of the excavators when he arrived at the site that morning.

Investigators say it appears that the excavator was damaged by another excavator at the site, causing an estimated $1.2 million in damages.

Officials say they found orange paint transfer from the damaged excavator was found on the machine. The sheriff’s office said they noticed the transfer of orange paint between the two excavators.

The damaged excavator was last seen in good working condition on May 11.

The incident occurred at a construction site on Potomac Creek Drive in Stafford.

Since the vandalism, patrol units have been performing extra checks in the area.

Stafford detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Dupree at (540) 658-4515.