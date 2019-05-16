RICHMOND, Va. - Did you know approximately 70 percent of seniors over the age of 65 will need some sort of long term care? May is Older American Month and here to tell us more about the three P's of Long Term Care is local money expert, Jeremy Shipp of Retirement Capital Partners.
The 3 P’s of Long Term Care
-
Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits by 2035
-
Shannon surprises members of Chesterfield’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program with donation
-
School, community outraged after video shows Illinois teens in blackface
-
This flu season is the longest in a decade, CDC says
-
America just had its lowest number of births in 32 years, report finds
-
-
Hormone replacement therapy tied to Alzheimer’s risk, study says, but experts urge caution
-
Cameras secretly recorded women in California hospital’s delivery rooms, lawsuit says
-
Why 600 carp were dumped into the Swift Creek Reservoir
-
Virginia woman celebrates her 100th birthday: ‘I feel pretty good’
-
Raising an intersex child: ‘This is your body. … There’s nothing to be ashamed of’
-
-
This drug-resistant fungus is spreading. Scientists warn of new superbugs to come.
-
The world’s second-largest emperor penguin colony has nearly disappeared
-
Number of children going to ER with suicidal thoughts, attempts doubles, study finds