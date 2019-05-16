Sketches show 3 men wanted in West End robbery

Posted 4:49 pm, May 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, May 16, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three men wanted in connection to a robbery on Henrico’s West End.

Sketches show the three men wanted in the March 29 robbery.

The suspects are described as two white males and one black male ranging from the ages of 17 to 22.

Photo Gallery

CBS 6 is working to learn more information about what was stolen and the exact location of the robbery.

If you recognize the suspects you are asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.