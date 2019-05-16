Sketches show 3 men wanted in West End robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three men wanted in connection to a robbery on Henrico’s West End.

Sketches show the three men wanted in the March 29 robbery.

The suspects are described as two white males and one black male ranging from the ages of 17 to 22.

CBS 6 is working to learn more information about what was stolen and the exact location of the robbery.

If you recognize the suspects you are asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.