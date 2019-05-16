Fallen officers honored at Richmond Police Memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. — Families, friends, and fellow officers of those killed in the line of duty made sure their loved ones were never forgotten at the Richmond Police Memorial.

Officers rang a bell, at Thursday's ceremony, signifying each fallen Richmond Police Officer. For each one, a police officer also lit a candle.

Following the ceremony, family members were taken outside to place a rose on the wreath at the memorial stone in honor of their loved ones.

Diane Boone was one of them.

She lost her brother in 1970 when he was just 25 years old.

"He was married, had a two-year-old son, and we try to come each year in his honor,” said Boone. “This is our way of remembering him, and remembering other fallen police officers."

Captain Tim Wyatt also spoke at Thursday’s ceremony.

"I take it very personally. I take it to heart that these individuals are somebody who truly need to be remembered, that haven’t died in vain, and just as important as their lives and why they’ve died — are the families they left behind,” said Wyatt.

Officers ring a bell and light a candle in memory of each officer killed in the line of duty. @CBS6 @RichmondPolice pic.twitter.com/DmsQNi4d1O — Shannon Lilly CBS 6 (@ShannonLillyTV) May 16, 2019