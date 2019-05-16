Woman killed on I-95, man injured in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va -- A woman was killed and a man hurt in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

"A Lexus 4-door sedan was traveling in the left lane southbound I-95 [at mile marker 78]. As the vehicle was entering into a curve, it went off the left shoulder striking a jersey wall, overturned several times, and ejected the two occupants," a Virginia State Police spokespersons said. "The driver and passenger were not wearing their seat belts."

While the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

"It is unknown at this time who was driving the vehicle," the police spokesperson said. "The crash remains under investigation."

The crash was reported at about 2:32 a.m.

"All southbound lanes are closed on Interstate 95 near mile marker 77 (one mile south of Boulevard) in the City of Richmond due to an earlier crash," VDOT advised. "Southbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 78 (Boulevard). The ramp from Robin Hood Road to I-95 south is also closed."

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.