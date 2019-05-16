NHRA powering back to Virginia Motorsports Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Drag Racing fans are getting ready to experience the thrill as the 2019 Virginia NHRA Nationals make a return to Virginia Motorsports Park. We welcome funny car driver, Jim Campbell to the show this morning to tell us more about what we can expect from this year's event. The second annual NHRA Virginia Nationals takes place May 17th through 19th at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie. Tickets ranging in price from $50 to $65. For more information visitwww.virginiamotorsports.com

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA MOTORSPORTS PARK*}