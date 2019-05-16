Motorcycle crash closes lanes on Genito Road in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Genito Road in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred in the 13000 block of Genito Road, near Clover Hill High School and in front of River City Sportsplex.

There is no word on the condition of the motorcyclist.

One westbound lane of Genito Road remains open as police investigate.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 a Chesterfield Police Crash Team is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.