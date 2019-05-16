Missing Chesterfield man never returned home from work

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County man has been reported missing after not returning home from work Tuesday.

Timothy V. Kitt, of the 2600 block of Mangowood Drive, was last seen on May 14.

He was reported missing by relatives on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old is described as a black male, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he may be driving a cream-colored, 2001 Nissan SUV bearing Virginia license plate UVH-5404.

Anyone with information about Kitt’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app