× Michael Robinson’s Celebrity Waiter Experience

RICHMOND, Va.– 2019 Celebrity Waiter Experience Hosted by Michael Robinson to benefit Excel to Excellence, Friday, May 17, 6:00 PM at the Quirk Hotel, 201 W. Broad Street.

The Celebrity Waiter Experience is one of the hottest events in Richmond, Virginia with top celebrities from around the NFL and sports entertainment industry. In addition to a night of great food and fun with celebrity guests, the live auction will feature amazing works of art, sports memorabilia, and experience packages.

Rooftop After-Party with Host Kelli Lemon and DJ Lonnie B, Friday, May 17, 10:30 pm – 1:00 am. Tickets $100.00, A portion of all ticket prices are tax-deductible.

The following celebrities are scheduled to appear at this year’s Celebrity Waiter Experience:

– Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49’ers

– Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins

– Paul Posluszny, Jacksonville Jacquars

– DaeShawn Hamilton, Denver Broncos

– Michael Vick, Atlanta Falcons (Retired)

– Mo-Ali Cox, Indianapolis Colts

– Tim Hightower, New Orleans Saints (Retired)

– Morgan Moses, Washington Redskins

– Andre Branch, Miami Dolphins

– Maurice Canady, Baltimore Ravens

– Spice Adams, Chicago Bears (Retired)

Details http://www.exceltoexcellence.org/, for tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-celebrity-waiter-experience-hosted-by-michael-robinson-tickets-52992727675

2019 Michael Robinson Youth Football Camp Saturday, May 18, Boys & Girls ages 8-16.

Event Check-in and On-site Registration: 8:30 am – 9:45 am, Camp hours: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at Varina High School (7053 Messer Rd., Henrico, VA 23231). Registration: $25.00 (Online registration ends on Wednesday at 12 pm. On-site registration at Varina High School will open at 8:30 am on Saturday morning.)

Special Invited Guests include:

Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers

Maurice Canady, Baltimore Ravens

Vernon Davis, Washington Redskins

Morgan Moses, Washington Redskins

Spice Adams, Retired Chicago Bears

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

Maurice Jones Drew, Retired Jacksonville Jaguars

DaeSean Hamilton, Denver Broncos

Billy McMullen, Retired Philadelphia Eagles

Emanuel McNeil, Retired New York Jets

Details visit http://www.exceltoexcellence.org/football-camp.html